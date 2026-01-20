Searches were conducted in the Dnipro City Council. What is happening?

The National Police conducted a series of searches in several regions in connection with the embezzlement of public funds. One of the searches took place at the Dnipro City Council.

The mayor of Dnipro Borys Filatov was the first to report the search.

According to him, the reason is "something is not buried properly at the city landfill".

The police say they are investigating the embezzlement of budget funds during the collection, removal, and disposal of solid household waste. As part of the case, searches are being conducted in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Lviv regions.

Searches are being conducted at a solid waste landfill, in offices, at the places of registration and residence of the persons involved in the case, as well as in the transport they use. One of the searches is also taking place at a utility company in the premises of the Dnipro City Council — documents are being seized there.

