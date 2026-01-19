Fashion designer Valentino Garavani dies. He was 93 years old

Italian designer Valentino Garavani, founder of the Valentino fashion house, died in Rome at the age of 93.

This was reported by the Valentino Garavani Foundation.

Garavani died at his home. A farewell to the designer will take place on January 21 and 22 at the PM23 premises in Piazza Mignanelli in Rome. The funeral is scheduled for Friday, January 23, at the Basilica of Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri.

The couturier was born in 1932 in the town of Voghera. His first steps in fashion were in Paris, where he studied in the ateliers of Jean Dessay and Guy Laroche. Upon returning to Italy, Valentino opened his own atelier in Rome on Via Condotti.

The turning point in his career was a 1962 show at the Palazzo Pitti in Florence. The fashion house Valentino, which he founded with Giancarlo Giammetti, quickly gained worldwide fame and became the favorite brand of Hollywood stars.

