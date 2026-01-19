Disney director Roger Allers, who worked on “Aladdin” and “The Little Mermaid”, has died

Disney film director Roger Allers, one of the key creators of animated films in the 1990s, has died at the age of 76.

Allersʼ death was reported by his Disney colleague Dave Bossert, The Guardian reports.

Roger Allers became interested in animation at the age of five after watching “Peter Pan”. He began his career at Disney in the 1980s, working on the storyboard for Tron. He later worked on Oliver & Company, The Little Mermaid, and Australia Day.

Allers was the lead writer on Beauty and the Beast and worked on Aladdin. In 1994, he co-directed The Lion King with Rob Minkoff, which became the most successful animated film of its time and remains the highest-grossing hand-drawn cartoon ever.

The Lion King won a Golden Globe, and its Broadway adaptation, on which Allers worked with screenwriter Irene Mecchi, won a Tony Award and is still running on theater stages in various countries.

In addition, Allers worked on the animated films "Lilo & Stitch" and "The Emperorʼs Adventures", and also co-directed the first feature film from Sony Pictures Animation, "Hunting Season".

