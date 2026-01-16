The Embassy of Ukraine in Iran has suspended its work

The Embassy of Ukraine in Iran has reported a temporary suspension of work amid mass anti-government protests in the country.

This is stated in a statement from the diplomatic mission on January 16.

They say that the decision was made due to the worsening security situation in Iran. Currently, the embassy is not receiving citizens and is not providing full consular services.

They promised to provide additional information about the resumption of work, further actions, and possible changes.

On January 8, the embassy already urged Ukrainian citizens to leave Iran due to the worsening security situation in the country.

Protests in Iran

Mass protests have been ongoing in Iran since December 28, sparked by economic policies — the Iranian rial lost half its value against the dollar last year, and inflation exceeded 40% in December. The demonstrations have since spread to universities and provincial cities and have become openly anti-government.

The exact number of deaths from the protests is unknown. The American Human Rights Activist News Agency reports that as of January 14, about 2 615 people have been killed and at least 18 470 have been detained.

A total of 617 protests took place in 187 cities across the country, the largest since the 2022 protests that led to the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained for allegedly wearing a hijab incorrectly and later found dead.

According to The Times, Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has already prepared a backup plan in case the regime falls — an escape plan. A source told the media outlet that Moscow is seen as the only realistic option for Khamenei to seek refuge.

On January 12, two US officials told CNN that US President Donald Trump was considering military intervention in Iran amid the protests. Trump himself has repeatedly hinted that the US could intervene.

According to NBC News, Trump has told his national security team that if he takes military action against Iran, he wants a “quick and decisive strike” that doesn’t turn into a protracted war. But advisers are not giving any guarantees that the regime will fall.

