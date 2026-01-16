Finland allocated €98 million in military aid to Ukraine, and Germany – €60 million in energy support (UPD)

Finland and Germany are providing new aid packages for Ukraine.

The assistance from Finland was reported by the countryʼs Defense Minister Antti Gäkkänen on January 16.

The cost of the 31st aid package is €98 million. It was formed on an accelerated schedule.

The content and delivery dates are not disclosed for security reasons, but the head of the Finnish Ministry of Defense notes that the aid meets "the most critical needs of Ukraine at this time". They also took into account the resources of their countryʼs Armed Forces.

In total, Finland has provided Ukraine with over €3 billion in military assistance since the start of the full-scale war.

In addition, Germany reported new aid for Ukraine on January 16, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said. The money will be used to support Ukraineʼs energy needs in the winter, in particular, to strengthen heating systems, especially in frontline regions.

