The name of the MP who testified against Tymoshenko has become known

An MP from the “Servant of the People” party Ihor Kopytin became a witness in the NABU case against Yulia Tymoshenko.

The leader of "Motherland" stated this in court.

The prosecutor said at the meeting that law enforcement officers were contacted by an MP who stated that he had met with Tymoshenko in December, at which she told about the scheme to bribe deputies. Law enforcement officers kept the name of this witness confidential. At that time, NABU was already conducting a case of vote-buying, which was registered back in November.

Tymoshenko named this deputy in court — it is the MP from the "Servant of the People" Ihor Kopytin. Tymoshenko claims that the NABU has a case against Kopytin and he is under pressure.

According to Tymoshenko, Kopytin "asked" her for several meetings, said that he no longer wanted to be in the “Servant of the People” faction, and offered her cooperation many times.

Tymoshenko did not rule out that "some fragments" of the conversation cited by the prosecutor were indeed those she had with Kopytin. However, she is convinced that the MP provided NABU with information that was "compiled and did not correspond to reality".

The case of Yulia Tymoshenko

On January 13, NABU and SAPO stated that the head of one of the factions in the Verkhovna Rada offered to “buy” the votes of MPs from other factions. As it later turned out, this was Yulia Tymoshenko, the head of the “Motherland” faction.

Tymoshenko confirmed that searches were conducted at the “Motherland” party office throughout the night of January 13-14. The MP denied all charges. She added that her phones, parliamentary documents, and personal savings were taken from her.

On January 14, Yulia Tymoshenko was informed of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — offering a bribe to an official. This is punishable by imprisonment for five to ten years with possible confiscation of property.

NABU and SAPO also released recordings of a wiretap of a conversation allegedly between Tymoshenko and an MP, where she explains in Russian in a whisper how and for what to vote. The investigation also recorded that Tymoshenko discussed the transfer of funds with the MP in the Signal messenger, where she also gave instructions on voting. They concerned not only draft laws, but also personnel decisions of the parliament.

