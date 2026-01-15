The Ministry of Digital Affairs has received an interim head. Who is he

The Ministry of Digital Transformation will be temporarily headed by Oleksandr Bornyakov, who was the deputy of the previous minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

This is stated on the government website.

Bornyakov has been part of the Ministry of Digital Affairs team since the first days of its work. He was responsible for the development and launch of the special legal regime for IT companies "Diia.City", the e-residency project “uResidency”, and the development of the startup ecosystem.

Recently, Bornyakov has been responsible for harmonizing Ukraineʼs digital policies with EU standards and coordinating the work of the Brave1 defense cluster.

On January 13, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Fedorov from the post of First Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Digital Transformation. Until then, he remained the last minister from the original 2019 Cabinet to retain his position.

The next day, January 14, Fedorov was appointed Minister of Defense.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.