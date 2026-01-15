Since the beginning of the heating season, the Russians have launched 256 attacks on Ukraineʼs energy sector

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) claims that since the beginning of this heating season, Russia has carried out 256 air attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities and heating systems.

This is reported by SBU.

Among the attacked facilities were 11 hydroelectric power plants, 45 large thermal power plants. There were also 49 targeted strikes on thermal power plants and 151 on electrical substations in various regions. Dozens of “Geran” and “Shahed” drones and “Iskander”, “Kalibr”, Kh-101, Kh-69 missiles were used for the attacks.

Each of these attacks was combined in nature and carried out using dozens of Russian drones and missiles.

Kyiv and Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Chernihiv regions were the worst affected. The strikes during the frost period led to large-scale power and heating outages and disruptions in the water supply to millions of peopleʼs homes.

SBU qualifies these actions as crimes against humanity because they deliberately create dangerous conditions for peopleʼs lives. Investigators are collecting evidence at the scene of each attack so that all those involved are punished.

One of the features of the article on crimes against humanity is that it defines this category of shelling as crimes of an international nature, for which strict liability is provided for in both Ukrainian and foreign courts.

According to the Ministry of Energy on December 12, the Russian military has attacked Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities 4 500 times since the beginning of 2025. The Russians have fired almost 1 800 missiles and 50 000 drones into Ukraine.

