Spain will transfer to Ukraine a long-range air defense radar capable of detecting targets at a distance of 450 km

The Spanish government has approved a contract for the manufacture and supply of the Lanza LTR-25 long-range tactical radar, which will strengthen Ukraineʼs air defense.

This is stated in a statement by the press service of the Council of Ministers of the country.

The radar will be manufactured with support from Ukraine and delivered as Spainʼs contribution to the joint Allied effort. The contract also includes logistical support for the system.

The value of the agreement is €37 million. The contract will be valid from the moment of signing until December 31, 2026, without the possibility of extension.

Radar Lanza LTR-25 is a modern three-dimensional mobile long-range radar used for airspace control and early warning. Its target detection range is up to 400-450 km, depending on the type of object and operating conditions. The radar sees aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles and drones, determines their range, altitude and direction of movement.

The station is located on a mobile platform, is quickly deployed and operates autonomously. It has a digital signal processing system, high immunity to radio-electronic interference and is easily integrated into NATO air defense systems and command networks.

