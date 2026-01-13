The US Department of Defense has been testing a device for over a year that may be the cause of "Havana Syndrome" — a series of mysterious illnesses among American spies, diplomats, and military personnel.

CNN reports this, citing sources.

The US Department of Homeland Security’s Bureau of Investigation purchased the device for millions of dollars at the end of Joe Biden’s presidency, using Defense Department funds, according to sources. The purchase price was in the “eight-figure range”.

The device is still under investigation. Officials are divided on whether it is linked to dozens of mysterious health problems that have never been officially explained. Some officials are skeptical.

According to one of the interlocutors, the device emits pulsed radio waves. This is the type of influence that has been suggested for years as a possible cause of these incidents. The device is not entirely Russian, but it does contain Russian components.

Officials have long struggled to understand how such a powerful device could be portable. The question remains open. According to sources, it can be carried in a backpack.

The purchase has reignited controversy in the US government over the so-called Havana syndrome, which is officially called abnormal episodes of health damage.

A particular concern is that if this technology really works, it could spread. This means that such devices could be available not to one but several countries and pose a serious threat to American officials.

What is known about "Havana syndrome"?

The mysterious illness first appeared in late 2016, when American diplomats in Havana began complaining of dizziness, severe headaches and other symptoms similar to head trauma. Similar cases have since been reported in countries around the world.

In the years that followed, the US intelligence agencies and the Department of Defense tried to determine whether the incidents were the result of a targeted attack by another state. At the same time, intelligence agencies said there was no conclusive evidence. Victims insisted that the authorities were ignoring important data and downplaying the possible role of Russia.

Itʼs also difficult for doctors to give a clear answer because there is still no single definition of so-called abnormal health incidents. In many cases, people were examined long after symptoms appeared.

In 2022, US intelligence suggested that some of these incidents could have been caused by external pulsed electromagnetic waves. However, in 2023, intelligence said that it had not been able to link any of these incidents to the actions of a foreign state. It maintained the same assessment in early 2025.

This position has angered victims for years. Many of them are convinced that there is evidence of Russian involvement, and for some the consequences of the disease were so severe that they forced them to end their careers.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.