Ukraine will soon receive five of the latest Lynx KF41 infantry fighting vehicles from Germany

Earlier this year, the German defense concern “Rheinmetall” will supply Ukraine with five Lynx KF41 infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs).

This is stated in a “Rheinmetall” release.

The corresponding contract was signed in December 2025. The cost of the first five infantry fighting vehicles is a double-digit figure in millions of euros, and they will be paid for by the German government.

The IFVs will be equipped with a two-man Lance turret and will be specially configured for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The next step is to purchase additional batches and manufacture them in Ukraine.

What is known about the Lynx KF41

The Lynx KF41 is a next-generation tracked infantry fighting vehicle equipped with active, passive and reactive protection systems against rocket-propelled grenade launchers and anti-tank guided missiles.

The infantry fighting vehicle has a modular design, which allows it to quickly adapt to various combat missions.

The Lynx KF41 is also equipped with the next-generation Lance 2.0 turret, which provides increased survivability of critical subsystems against kinetic and fragmentation threats during close combat.

The vehicle is armed with a 35 mm automatic cannon and can accommodate additional weapons, such as anti-tank guided missiles, non-line-of-sight impact munitions, an electronic warfare unit, or an unmanned aerial vehicle.

The Lynx KF41 can carry three crew members and up to eight soldiers. It is larger than the basic version and weighs approximately 44 tons.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.