Slovakiaʼs leaders reaffirm unity on key issues, including Ukraine

Slovak President Peter Pellegrini, Prime Minister Robert Fico, and Parliament Speaker Richard Rasi reaffirmed their unity on key foreign and domestic policy issues on January 10.

This is reported by the Slovak media outlet Aktuality, citing a statement by three top officials after a joint lunch on January 10.

Regarding Ukraine, they agreed that Slovakia would not provide military aid to Ukraine, would not send any soldiers, and would not participate in the guarantees of a large loan from the European Commission. They also agreed that the country should have a representative at the “Coalition of the Willing” negotiations.

Slovak leaders also agreed that the US military operation in Venezuela is a gross violation of international law, Slovakia still wants to be part of the EU, but must "act sovereignly" both in Europe and in the world.