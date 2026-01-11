Russians launched 154 drones over Ukraine overnight, hitting infrastructure facilities. What is known about the consequences

On January 11, the Russians launched 145 attack UAVs of the “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, and other types into Ukraine.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 125 drones in the north, south, and east of the country, and another 22 were hit in 18 locations.

In Zhytomyr, the Regional Military Administration reported that Russia struck critical infrastructure facilities in the region, and two workers were injured as a result of the strike and hospitalized.

In addition, Russia attacked Kharkiv late at night, striking twice in the Slobodskyi district of the city. According to Mayor Ihor Terekhov, a “Molniya” drone hit an infrastructure facility there, and missile debris fell near apartment buildings.

According to the State Emergency Service, in the Kharkiv region, Russian UAVs attacked a residential area, injuring four people. In the Bezlyudivska community, there was destruction and damage to residential buildings, as well as a fire on an area of 150 m².

