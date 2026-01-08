ChatGPT will feature medical test analysis and diet advice

OpenAI is launching ChatGPT Health, a new feature that will allow users to analyze medical test results and receive recommendations for diets and workouts.

Bloomberg writes about this.

The feature will be able to connect to electronic medical records, devices and apps like Apple Health or MyFitnessPal. OpenAI emphasizes that the service will provide information but not make official diagnoses — it will complement, not replace, doctors.

According to OpenAIʼs Head of Applications, Fiji Simo, doctors canʼt always spend time explaining all the details to patients, while AI can process large amounts of data quickly and affordably.

ChatGPT Health will initially be available through a waiting list, with the feature set to roll out to a wider audience in the coming weeks. For security reasons, OpenAI will separate health conversations from other chats and add advanced privacy settings.

With over 200 million people asking ChatGPT health and wellness questions every week, the company has consulted with over 260 doctors over the past two years to refine its data analytics and personalized advice features.