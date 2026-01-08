Mstyslav Chernovʼs film nominated for a Directors Guild of America award

Mstyslav Chernovʼs film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" was nominated for a Directors Guild of America award.

This is stated on the award website.

The film “2000 Meters to Andriivka” tells the story of two Ukrainian soldiers who must overcome 2 000 meters of fortified Russian positions in the forest to liberate a strategically important village. In the film, Andriivka is depicted as a destroyed town surrounded by minefields.

The film will compete in the category “Outstanding Achievement in Documentary Filmmaking”. The Ukrainian director will compete against the works of Gita Ghandbir (“The Perfect Neighbour”), Sarah Khaki and Mohammadreza Eini (“Cutting Stones”), Elizabeth Law (“Mistress Scattering”), as well as Laura Poitras and Marc Obenghaus (“Hiding”).

The winners will be announced at the 78th DGA Awards ceremony, which will take place on February 7, 2026 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

In 2024, Mstyslav Chernov already won an award from the Directors Guild of America. His film "20 Days in Mariupol" then won the award for best documentary directing.

