Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and drones at night. What is known about the consequences?

On January 7, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 95 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, and other drones.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, air defense shot down or suppressed 81 enemy UAVs. At the same time, 14 drones were hit in eight places, and debris was recorded in five places.

The Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration reported that in Dnipro, a high-rise building was damaged during a UAV attack, fires broke out on the territory of a kindergarten and a vocational school. A workshop and a student dormitory were damaged in the vocational school, the fire was extinguished. Two kindergartens and a school were also damaged.

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov reported that hundreds of windows were broken in more than 10 high-rise buildings due to shelling, heating networks were partially damaged, and cars were burned. Seven people were injured, including two children. The victims have acute stress reactions, some have shrapnel wounds.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim, the enemy attacked the Ochakiv and Halytsyn communities (in the Mykolaiv region) five times with attack drones, and also carried out two artillery strikes on the Ochakiv community.

As a result of the shelling, the roof of a multi-storey building in the city of Ochakiv and a private house in the village of Lupareve were damaged. There were no casualties.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.