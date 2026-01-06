Russia attacked Ukraine with over 60 drones. There are casualties, including a child

On January 6, Russian forces attacked with 61 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, and other drones.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of 08:30, the Air Defense Forces have shot down or suppressed 53 enemy UAVs in the north, center, and east of the country. At the same time, eight attack drones were recorded hitting six locations.

According to the State Emergency Service, the Dnipropetrovsk region was the most affected — four people were injured, including a child.

A fire broke out in Dnipro as a result of a UAV attack. A company, cars, and a power line were damaged.

In the Pokrovsk community of the Nikopol area, a 9-year-old girl and a 48-year-old woman were injured and a car was damaged after being hit by an FPV drone.

In the Synelnykivsky district, drones attacked the Vasylkivska, Mykolaivska, and Bohynivska communities. A 41-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman were injured, and three private houses and a car caught fire.

All fires have been extinguished, and rescuers and emergency services are working on the scene.

