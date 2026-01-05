In France, 10 people were convicted for cyberbullying Brigitte Macron

In Paris, 10 people were found guilty of cyberbullying French First Lady Brigitte Macron.

This is reported by the AP.

The court found that the defendants spread false claims about her gender and sexuality, including claims that she was born male, and linked her 24-year age difference with the man to pedophilia.

The court imposed sentences ranging from cyberbullying training to suspended sentences of up to 8 months. The convicts include a teacher, a computer specialist, an official, and several individuals who actively spread fake videos and posts on social media.

Brigitte Macron did not take part in the two-day trial, saying her goal was to "set an example" in the fight against online bullying. Her daughter testified about how the bullying had affected her familyʼs life.

This decision was part of a broader crackdown on individuals who spread fake news and conspiracy theories about the First Lady of France.

For several years, conspiracy theories about Brigitte Macron have been circulating on social media and video hosting platforms, including claims that she was born a man named Jean-Michel Tronier — her brotherʼs real name.

The authors of these posts and videos have also made insinuations about her gender and sexuality, and linked her age difference with Emmanuel Macron to fabricated accusations of pedophilia.

Some of these materials have garnered tens of thousands of views and have been actively circulated as an "alternative version" of the biography of the French first lady.

