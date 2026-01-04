Ukraine has imposed new sanctions against companies and their executives that supply communications, EW, and microelectronics to Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, by his decree, put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose sanctions against people and companies related to servicing the Russian military-industrial complex.

This was reported by the Presidentʼs Office (OP).

The new restrictions apply to 95 individuals and 70 legal entities. These are enterprises and their managers that produce communications, electronic warfare, and microelectronics for the Russian military-industrial complex and law enforcement agencies. Most of them are citizens and residents of the Russian Federation.

The sanctions are aimed at industrial enterprises in the chemical, mining, metallurgical, and fuel and energy sectors of Russia.

These restrictions should complicate the servicing of the Russian military-industrial complex and limit its capabilities in the production of weapons and military equipment that the Russian Federation uses in the war against Ukraine.

The OP added that Ukraine will work on synchronizing sanctions in the jurisdictions of partner countries. Some of the positions will be taken into account in the 20th package of sanctions of the European Union, the preparation of which is underway.

On December 27, Ukraine joined the UK in imposing new restrictions on people and companies that are helping Russia in its war against Ukraine. In particular, the restrictions targeted companies from the Russian Federation, Hong Kong, the UAE, Thailand, Turkey, India, and Singapore. They are helping Russia circumvent international sanctions.

