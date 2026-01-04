British and French planes attack IS base in Syria

British Air Force fighters, together with French aircraft, attacked an underground ISIS hideout in Syria.

This was reported by the UK Ministry of Defense.

They say that the attacked underground facility was located in the mountains north of Palmyra. According to intelligence, IS terrorists stored weapons and explosives there. There are no civilian settlements near the facility.

British Typhoon FGR4 fighter jets, supported by a Voyager tanker aircraft, dropped aerial bombs on several tunnels leading to the bunker. The British Ministry of Defense says the target was successfully hit.

The agency added that the strike did not pose a threat to civilians. All aircraft returned to base unharmed after the operation.

British Defense Secretary John Healy said the operation "demonstrates Britainʼs leadership and its determination to stand shoulder to shoulder with allies to destroy any resurgence of IS and its dangerous and violent ideology in the Middle East".

A week earlier, the US military had carried out airstrikes on two camps linked to ISIS in Nigeria.

