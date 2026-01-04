Death toll from Russian strikes on Kharkiv rises to four on January 2. Another body found under rubble

On January 4, fragments of another personʼs body were found at the site of Russian strikes on a residential building in Kharkiv.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

Thus, the number of people killed in the shelling on January 2 has increased to four. Search and rescue operations in the city are ongoing.

On Friday, January 2, Russian forces fired missiles at high-rise buildings in central Kharkiv. By the evening of that day, the number of casualties had risen to 30. The body of a child was found under the rubble.

The attack destroyed a five-story building, as well as part of the entrance to a four-story building. Windows and facades in neighboring buildings and more than 10 cars were damaged.

