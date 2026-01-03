The number of female officers in Ukraine has increased from 4% to 21% over the past two years

The number of female officers among female military personnel in Ukraine has increased significantly in recent years — from 4% to 21%.

This was stated by the gender advisor to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oksana Hryhorieva in a podcast on Hromadske Radio.

According to her, significant growth occurred during the full-scale invasion.

"We have female platoon commanders, female company commanders. There are even female commanders of military units. True, in the Air Force we have this in psychological support. But itʼs still a female unit commander. And in the Territorial Defence Forces, there is a female battalion commander," the General Staff advisor emphasized.

At the same time, she adds that all this time there were still problems with career development.

"We donʼt have a single female combat general yet. None. These four of our generals are in the medical service. We donʼt have female combat generals in the Armed Forces. Because they havenʼt yet completed their tactical, operational, and strategic levels of education. They havenʼt commanded brigades," says Grigorieva.

As of the beginning of 2025, more than 70 000 women served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine — 20% more than in 2022. More than 5 500 female servicemen were directly on the front lines.

