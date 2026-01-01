Explosions heard in Crimea — Russian Defense Ministry reports drone attack

On January 1, explosions were heard in Kerch in temporarily occupied Crimea.

This is reported by local Telegram channels.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, Russian air defense allegedly shot down 13 Ukrainian drones over the peninsula.

Eyewitnesses reported to the Crimean Wind Telegram channel about "powerful explosions" in Kerch and specified that there were about 4-5 of them.

In addition, the commander of the UAV Forces, Robert Brovdi ("Madyar"), reported that on New Yearʼs Eve, drones attacked military and infrastructure facilities in the occupied areas of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia regions and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

According to him, in Hvardiyske, the Russian KASTA-2E2 radar and the AE radar were hit.

According to Brovdi, the strikes were carried out by SBS units, in particular the Asgard Battalion and the 412th Separate Brigade "Nemesis".

Earlier, the General Staff and the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported attacks on several Russian military facilities in the occupied Donetsk region, as well as on refineries and industrial complexes storing oil on Russian territory.

In particular, itʼs about the Ilya Oil Refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation and the Northern Freight Park in the city of Almetyevsk in the Republic of Tatarstan.

