Case of receiving bribes for votes in the Verkhovna Rada — the court set bail for five MPs

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) reported that the court chose preventive measures in the form of bail for five MPs from the “Servant of the People” faction: Yuriy Kisel, Yevhen Pyvovarov, Ihor Nehulevsky, Olha Savchenko, and Mykhailo Laba in the case of bribes for voting.

SAPO reported this in a telegram.

Yuriy Kisel and Ihor Nehulevsky were set bail at UAH 40 and 30 million, respectively; Yevhen Pyvovarov and Mykhailo Laba at 20 million each; Olha Savchenko at 16.6 million. All suspects must surrender their passports and wear electronic bracelets.

According to SAPO and NABU, group members received from $2000 to $20 000 for supporting or rejecting bills. In November and December 2025 alone, one member received over $145 000 for further distribution. Voting was coordinated via messenger, where MPs received direct instructions on voting at plenary sessions.

What is known about the case?

On December 27, NABU and SAPO reported that they had exposed an organized criminal group that included current members of parliament. According to the investigation, the group members systematically received bribes for voting in the Verkhovna Rada.

Babelʼs sources in the “Servant of the People” faction told us on December 28 that three “Servant of the People” MPs were suspected of bribery for voting at parliamentary sessions. These are MPs Yevhen Pyvovarov, Ihor Nehulevsky, and Yuriy Kisel.

Before that, law enforcement officers came to search the Verkhovna Radaʼs Transport and Infrastructure Committee. Kisel heads this committee, and Nehulevsky is the head of a subcommittee within it. NABU complained that employees of the State Security Department did not let detectives into the building.

ZN.UA also mentioned in the context of this case the MP Yuriy Koryavchenkov, who, according to media sources, left Ukraine. NABU later stated that Koryavchenkovʼs house was not searched. The media also claimed that Taras Melnychuk, the head of the secretariat of the “Servant of the People” faction in the Verkhovna Rada, was interrogated.

Back on December 11, ZN.UA journalists wrote that NABU wiretapped Yuriy Kisel and recorded his confidential contacts not only with former first assistant to the president Serhiy Shefir, but also with numerous other high-ranking officials sensitive to Bankova.

On December 29, law enforcement officers announced suspicions against five peopleʼs deputies who organized the systematic receipt of bribes for the "necessary" vote in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

On December 30, HACC chose bail as a preventive measure for the MP Yuriy Kisel.

