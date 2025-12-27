The NABU detectives came to search the Verkhovna Rada committees. They were resisted by employees of the State Security Department

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) came to the Transport and Infrastructure Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine with searches.

This was reported to Suspilne by committee member Yulia Sirko.

Later, NABU stated that employees of the State Security Department were resisting detectives during investigative actions in the Rada committees — they were being restricted from accessing the building from the European Square side in Kyiv.

The Bureau emphasized that obstructing investigative actions is a direct violation of the law.

Before that, law enforcement officials announced the exposure of an organized criminal group that included current members of the Ukrainian parliament. According to the investigation, they systematically received illegal benefits for voting in parliament.

