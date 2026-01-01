A 19th-century church burned down in Amsterdam on New Yearʼs Eve

In the Dutch capital, Amsterdam, on the night of January 1, the 154-year-old Vondel Catholic Church completely burned down inside.

This is reported by the Dutch media NOS.

The cause of the fire in the church, which began construction in 1872, is still unknown. Locals say fireworks hit the tower. But the fire department has not yet confirmed this information.

Residents of dozens of nearby homes were evacuated as the wind fanned the flames.

There were fears that the building might collapse, but the danger had passed by morning. No injuries were reported.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.