Russia attacked Ukraine with 127 attack UAVs

On December 31, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 127 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, and other types of drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, Chauda — temporarily occupied Crimea. Almost 80 drones of them were "Shaheds".

Air defense neutralized 101 enemy UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country. 20 UAV hits were recorded in 11 locations.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

In Bila Tserkva, two people were injured in a nighttime Russian strike — both were treated on the spot. The attack also damaged two high-rise buildings in the city, said the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk.

Six people were injured in Odesa due to Russian shelling, including three children, said the head of the City Military Administration Serhiy Lysak. Part of the city is currently without electricity, and restoration work is underway at some facilities, so some residents are temporarily without water and heat supplies.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, men aged 84 and 52 were injured by enemy UAVs in the Vasylkivska community. They were hospitalized in moderate condition, said the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Vladyslav Haivanenko.

Meanwhile, electricity has been restored in Vyshhorod in the Kyiv region after the Russian attack on December 27, DTEK reported. The city was partially without power for four days because the Russians severely damaged a substation during the shelling. Energy workers have restored power to over nine thousand families.

