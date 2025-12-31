The US lifted sanctions on former “Sberbank” CFO Alexandra Buriko

The US has lifted sanctions against Alexandra Buriko, the former CFO of the Russian state-owned “Sberbank”.

This was reported by Reuters, citing the US Treasury Department.

The US Treasury Department explained that Buriko is allegedly no longer associated with “Sberbank” and has proven that the circumstances that led to her being placed on the sanctions list no longer apply. The decision was made after she requested a review of the sanctions.

Oleksandra Buriko served as Senior Vice President and Deputy Chairman of the Board of “Sberbank”. The US imposed sanctions against her in May 2022.

In December 2024, Buriko filed a lawsuit against the US Treasury Department, stating that she severed ties with “Sberbank” immediately after the sanctions were imposed, and that her continued presence on the sanctions list was illegal.

The lawsuit is still formally ongoing, but the parties have been negotiating a settlement this year. The US Treasury Department has emphasized that the effectiveness of sanctions lies not only in their imposition, but also in the willingness to lift restrictions.

“Sberbank”, Russiaʼs largest bank, was hit by US sanctions in April 2022. Sanctions were also imposed then against Putinʼs daughters and the wife and daughter of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

