Politico: Germany has created a closed action plan in case of military conflict

German military planners are considering cyberattacks, sabotage and disinformation campaigns as a possible preparatory phase for a full-scale war.
This is stated in a confidential document of the German government — the Operational Defense Plan (OPLAN), which was reviewed by Politico.
The document notes that so-called hybrid actions could directly serve as preparation for military confrontation. The plan assumes that in the event of a major conflict within NATO, Germany will become a key operational base and transit corridor for allied forces, and therefore could be one of the first to be hit — in particular, on military and civilian infrastructure.
The OPLAN describes five phases of escalation — from early threat identification and deterrence to NATO collective defense and post-conflict recovery. Currently, according to the documentʼs authors, Germany is in the first phase — forming a common threat vision, coordinating between agencies, and preparing logistics and defense.
The plan also significantly strengthens the role of internal security forces: they must protect critical infrastructure, ensure the movement of troops and support the work of state structures. It also emphasizes the importance of civilian resources — transportation, energy, medicine and private contractors.
- In recent months, German authorities have noted an increase in Russian intelligence activities, cyberattacks and attempts to influence public opinion. Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt previously said that Germany is a “daily target of hybrid warfare”.
