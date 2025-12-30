Politico: Germany has created a closed action plan in case of military conflict

German military planners are considering cyberattacks, sabotage and disinformation campaigns as a possible preparatory phase for a full-scale war.

This is stated in a confidential document of the German government — the Operational Defense Plan (OPLAN), which was reviewed by Politico.

The document notes that so-called hybrid actions could directly serve as preparation for military confrontation. The plan assumes that in the event of a major conflict within NATO, Germany will become a key operational base and transit corridor for allied forces, and therefore could be one of the first to be hit — in particular, on military and civilian infrastructure.

The OPLAN describes five phases of escalation — from early threat identification and deterrence to NATO collective defense and post-conflict recovery. Currently, according to the documentʼs authors, Germany is in the first phase — forming a common threat vision, coordinating between agencies, and preparing logistics and defense.

The plan also significantly strengthens the role of internal security forces: they must protect critical infrastructure, ensure the movement of troops and support the work of state structures. It also emphasizes the importance of civilian resources — transportation, energy, medicine and private contractors.

In recent months, German authorities have noted an increase in Russian intelligence activities, cyberattacks and attempts to influence public opinion. Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt previously said that Germany is a “daily target of hybrid warfare”.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.