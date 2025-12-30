Japan transfers nearly €48 million to Ukraineʼs recovery program

Japan transferred approximately €47.7 million in grant assistance to Ukraine for reconstruction and agreed to launch a new phase of the Emergency Recovery Program.

This was reported by the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development.

Japan has announced assistance under Phase 4 of the Emergency Recovery Program. Funds have already been received and will be used to demin areas, restore energy and water supply systems.

Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction Oleksiy Kuleba noted that this assistance will directly impact the security and basic living conditions of Ukrainians and help communities become more resilient.

The Japanese side reported that the countryʼs parliament has approved an additional budget. This will allow the launch of Phase 5 of the Emergency Recovery Program and the continuation of grant projects and technical support to Ukraine.

During the meeting, the parties discussed joint projects, the work of the JUPITeR platform (Japan-Ukraine Platform for Infrastructure Reconstruction), assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), as well as preparations for the next mission of Japanese companies to Ukraine, scheduled for March.

Separately, they talked about Ukraineʼs needs in transport logistics, energy efficiency, and protection of critical infrastructure.

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported on December 20 that in 2026, Japan plans to provide Ukraine with €5 billion in financial assistance.

