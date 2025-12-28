Storm causes biggest power outage in a decade in Finland

In Finland, storm Hannes caused a major outage in the Elenia power grid, estimated to be the largest in a decade.

This is reported by Yle.

The disaster damaged the companyʼs infrastructure in South and North Pohjanmaa, Central Finland, Pirkanmaa, Kanta-Gäme and Pääjat-Gäme.

As of Sunday morning, December 28, about 115 000 households were without electricity, more than 42 000 of them Elenia customers. The company has received about 700 repair requests, and the number is expected to almost double. The restoration of power supply will take until next week.

The storm has also overwhelmed rescue services. In Pirkanmaa alone, almost 600 calls were received between 20:00 and 08:00 due to fallen trees on roads and power lines, as well as damage to buildings. In total, more than a thousand calls related to the effects of the storm were registered in Central, Southern, Northern and Central Ostrobothnia and Satakunta.

Elenia is a Finnish electricity distributor with 430 000 customers. It covers over 100 municipalities in Kanta-Gäma, Päät-Gäma, Pirkanmaa, Keski-Suomi, South Ostrobothnia and Central Ostrobothnia.

