Famous French actress Brigitte Bardot has died

Brigitte Bardot, the legendary French actress and symbol of sexual freedom, has died at the age of 91.

The information about the starʼs death was confirmed by her foundation, France Info reports.

Brigitte Bardot was hospitalized and underwent surgery in November of this year. She was also hospitalized in January 2023 due to respiratory failure.

Over the course of her 21-year career, Bardot starred in 48 films, including the most famous ones: "And God Created Woman", "Truth", and "Contempt".

In post-war conservative France, Bardot became a symbol of emancipation and sexual freedom. She is called a harbinger of the womenʼs movement in France, although the actress herself did not participate in it. She was one of the first to appear nude on screen and significantly contributed to the liberalization of cinema.

After ending her film career, Bardot dedicated herself to the fight for animal rights and achieved a ban on the trade in fur seals in many countries.

