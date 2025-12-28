The Russians launched almost fifty drones over Ukraine at night

On December 28, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 48 attack UAVs, approximately 30 of them "Shaheds".

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 30 drones in the north, south, and east of the country. 18 UAVs were recorded hit in nine locations.

Kherson was under attack, in one of the districts private residential buildings, a balcony on the fifth floor of a multi-storey building, a garage and a car were on fire. A woman was also injured.

Part of the city was left without power due to the attack.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Drones also hit Odesa, where a residential building caught fire. A lyceum building was also damaged. There were no casualties or injuries.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

In Kyiv, rescuers completed the liquidation of the consequences of the Russian attack on December 27. Units of the State Emergency Service cleared the rubble, dismantled emergency structures, and inspected damaged buildings. One person died and 32 others were injured as a result of yesterdayʼs shelling.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.