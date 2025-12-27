Teachers in Ukraine to get 30% salary increase starting January

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to increase teachersʼ salaries by 30%, starting in January 2026.

This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

According to her, the budget provided funding for this for the first 8 months of 2026. In particular, almost UAH 92 billion of educational subvention were distributed between local budgets, and an additional UAH 21.4 billion were redirected to correctly ensure the increase without increasing overall state budget expenditures.

The next salary increase for educators — another 20% — is scheduled for September 2026.

The government also decided to provide monthly bonuses to over 409 000 teachers for working in adverse working conditions, including 25 500 in frontline communities. Teachers will receive the additional money from January to August 2026.

For this purpose, UAH 10.37 billion were allocated within the budget of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.