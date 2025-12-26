The Cabinet of Ministers has additionally allocated over UAH 3 billion for armaments and introduced long-term contracts for manufacturers

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated UAH 3.1 billion for defense needs and introduced long-term contracts for weapons manufacturers.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko following the results of the government meeting on December 26.

The money will be directed to the Ministry of Defense for the development, procurement, modernization, and repair of weapons and military equipment. It was possible to save it in January-December of this year thanks to spending cuts.

In addition, state customers were allowed to conclude contracts for the purchase of goods, works, and services from the "Weapons of Victory" list for the entire production cycle — development, production, and repair.

"Needs will be formed not only for the current year, but also for the next two budget periods. This gives the military predictability, and defense enterprises the opportunity to plan production, investments, and capacity expansion," the prime minister added.

We also updated the approach to prepayment — its size and terms are now tied to the stages of work.

The Cabinet of Ministers launched the "Weapons of Victory" program at the end of 2024. Then the authorities formed clear criteria for manufacturers who receive guaranteed long-term contracts from the state for 3, 5, or 10 years.

Among these requirements:

localization of more than 50% of the specific cost of all components;

codification of weapons samples;

the militaryʼs long-term need for these weapons;

its serial production by Ukrainian enterprises of the defense-industrial complex.

According to Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, long-term contracts will accelerate and scale production, ensure continuous supply of weapons and equipment to units, and open up development prospects for the Ukrainian defense industry for decades.

