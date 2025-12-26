The government has allowed the sale of over-the-counter drugs at gas stations

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allowed the sale of medicines that do not require a doctorʼs prescription at gas stations.

This was reported by the Ministry of Health.

To do this, the gas station must have a license and ensure proper storage conditions for drugs, in particular, equip a separate area.

Acceptance and quality control of medicines must be carried out by an authorized pharmaceutical specialist responsible for the medicine quality system.

In addition, over-the-counter medications can now be sold through vending machines, as long as storage and quality control conditions are met.

The Ministry of Health explains that the goal of such changes is to reduce prices for over-the-counter medications, making them more accessible in places where pharmacies operate unstable or do not exist at all. In addition, gas station networks have the technical capabilities to operate stably during power outages.

