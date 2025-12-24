All points of invincibility in Ukraine will have internet that is not dependent on power outages. This decision was made by the government

The government has adopted a resolution that obliges all points of invincibility in Ukraine to have non-volatile internet via xPON technology or Starlink terminals.

This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Affairs.

Thanks to the energy-independent Internet, Ukrainians will be able to call their relatives, use government services, and receive important news from the State Emergency Service, despite the power outage.

"The difficult situation with electricity in Odesa has confirmed: during power outages, people critically need access to the network, but it is not always available at points. When the connection disappears, the state often learns about it from complaints on social networks, and not from the system," the Ministry of Digital Affairs explained.

Now, the "Points of Invincibility" will have either xPON fiber-optic internet, which works without power for up to 72 hours, or Starlink satellite communication — it works where there are no cable networks.

Also, all points will receive a static IP address. This will allow you to automatically check the network operation at a specific point.

