The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from Siversk in the Donetsk region

Ukrainian troops have withdrawn from Siversk, Donetsk region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

They added that the city is under fire control of the Ukrainian military.

"To preserve the lives of our soldiers and the combat capability of the units, the Ukrainian defenders withdrew from the settlement. The Ukrainian defense forces exhausted the enemy during the battles for Siversk, every meter of the city was given to the enemy at a high price," the report says.

Recently, intense fighting has been going on in the Siversk area: Russian troops constantly pressed with small assault groups, having a numerical advantage in manpower and equipment.

Despite significant losses, the occupiers tried to advance in difficult weather conditions, while Ukrainian units exhausted the enemy and kept the city under fire control.

