Ukrainians can receive up to UAH 100 000 in cashback for international transfers with “Mastercard” cards from “PrivatBank”

“PrivatBank” clients will be able to receive cashback of up to UAH 100 000 for international transfers with “Mastercard” cards.

The cashback program will be valid from December 5, 2025 to April 5, 2026. To participate in the cashback draw, simply receive an international p2p transfer to a “Mastercard” from “PrivatBank” or send an international transfer from a “PrivatBank Mastercard” to a foreign “Mastercard”. Each international transfer from a card to a “Mastercard” automatically participates in the cashback draw.

Every month, cashbacks from UAH 250 to UAH 50 000 will be raffled among the program participants, and at the end of the campaign, the owner of the maximum cashback — UAH 100 000 — will be determined. The total amount of cashback that one participant can receive for the entire campaign period is not limited.

International transfers to a “Mastercard” card at a reduced rate of 1% can be received or sent (taking into account the established martial law restrictions) via the web version or mobile application "Privat24". You can send an international p2p transfer only from a “Mastercard” currency card from “PrivatBank”.

The minimum transfer amount is $1 or €1 (equivalent), the maximum is UAH 100 000 (equivalent). The monthly limit for transfers to foreign cards is UAH 100 000 (equivalent) per “PrivatBank” client.

