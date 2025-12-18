In the Odesa region, Russians used a drone to hit a car on a bridge with a mother and children inside. The woman died

On December 18, Russian forces used drones to hit a civilian car driving on a bridge in the Odesa region.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper.

A woman and her three children were in the car at the time of the impact. The mother suffered serious injuries and died in the ambulance. Her children were taken to the hospital.

The Regional Military Administration also urged drivers to refrain from driving towards the bridge in the Dniester Estuary area near the village of Mayaky. Kiper added that the Russians have already attacked this area three times.

The State Border Guard Service later reported that due to the Russian attack, traffic was restricted to certain checkpoints on the border with Moldova. Traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway was suspended in both directions.

