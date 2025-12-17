The “Servant of the People” party has a new leader, replacing Olena Shulyak

The “Servant of the People” party was again led by Oleksandr Kornienko, who is currently the First Vice Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada.

This was reported by the head of the “Servant of the People” faction in parliament Davyd Arakhamia.

Olena Shulyak held this position for two terms since November 2021. Her term ended on December 14.

Who is Oleksandr Kornienko?

Kornienko studied at the National Technical University "KPI named after I. Sikorsky", has a masterʼs degree in chemical technology and engineering. Later he studied at the Wiesbaden Academy of Psychotherapy (Germany) and the Ukrainian Institute of Positive Psychotherapy.

He worked as a journalist for student and youth publications, was a concert director and manager of the Ukrainian band "Kryhitka" (formerly "Kryhitka Tsakhes"). Over the years, he worked as a social and business trainer.

Since November 2018, Kornienko has been part of Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs campaign team, and in May 2019, he headed the campaign headquarters of the “Servants of the People” party. After the parliamentary elections in July 2019, he became an MP and was the deputy head of the Servants faction.

In November 2019, he became the head of the political force, replacing Dmytro Razumkov, who was appointed speaker of parliament.

In June 2020, Kornienko and Arakhamia were involved in a sexist scandal when in Mykolaiv they called Iryna Allahverdiyeva, who later became an MP, "a working woman like a shipʼs pine".

Kornienko was one of those who voted for bill No. 12414, which limited the independence of NABU and SAPO. He later explained that he had made a “wrong political decision”.

