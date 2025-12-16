Forbes: “Titanic” and “Avatar” director James Cameron becomes a billionaire

The fortune of James Cameron, the director of the cult films "Terminator", "Titanic" and "Avatar", has exceeded $1 billion.

This is evidenced by Forbes calculations.

They note that the bulk of his capital was formed by income from film projects over a 40-year career. Thus, since the 1980s, Cameronʼs films have brought in about $9 billion worldwide.

But the director could soon become even richer — the third part of "Avatar", which will be released on December 19, is predicted to have box office receipts of about $2 billion. Cameron himself could earn at least $200 million after the filmʼs release.

Forbes estimated Cameronʼs net worth by taking into account his charitable work, real estate dealings and the times he has declined royalties to retain creative control. The publication estimates that these expenses are offset by licensing income from theme parks and merchandise, as well as the value of Cameronʼs stake in production company Lightstorm Entertainment.

Forbes says Cameron remains the only billionaire director to have achieved this status solely through film, without any outside business. Other filmmakers who have also achieved billionaire status include Steven Spielberg with a net worth of $7.1 billion, George Lucas with a net worth of $5.3 billion, Peter Jackson with a net worth of $1.7 billion and Tyler Perry with a net worth of $1.4 billion.

However, James Cameron himself denies his billion-dollar fortune. In a recent podcast interview with Matt Belloni of Puck, he said that he “would like to be a billionaire”.

"To become a billionaire, you need, firstly, to make certain deals that didnʼt exist, and, secondly, not to spend a penny in 30 years," the director added.

James Cameron is a world-famous Canadian film director, screenwriter and producer. His films "Terminator", "Aliens", "Avatar", "The Abyss", "Titanic" became some of the highest-grossing in the history of cinema. The latter received 11 Oscars, including in the nominations "Best Picture" and "Best Director".

