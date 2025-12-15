District-level air raid warning introduced in Ukraine

A new approach to announcing air alerts has been introduced throughout Ukraine, except for the Donetsk and Luhansk regions — district-wide notification.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

According to Svyrydenko, this approach will help reduce the duration of alarms where there is no real threat at the moment. This has long been requested by businesses and local communities so that enterprises can operate without downtime.

Also, from now on, the transmission of a signal from the Air Force to the State Emergency Service lasts not several minutes, but 8-15 seconds.

In the first stage, the system was tested in 13 regions. Now it has been expanded to all regions.

The Prime Minister said that the effectiveness of the new approach is particularly noticeable in frontline and central regions. For example, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, some communities received more than 100 additional days without alarms. In the Sumy region, the time of alarms was reduced by 50 days, and in some communities in the Kharkiv region — by more than a month.

"This allows critical infrastructure and businesses to operate more stably and support economic activity in the regions," Svyrydenko emphasized.

