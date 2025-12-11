China has launched the worldʼs largest drone “aircraft carrier” for the first time

China has conducted the first test flight of a large Jiutian drone, which is capable of launching swarms of smaller drones and carrying missiles.

The flight took place in Shaanxi province. Details of the test were not disclosed, but in China this device is compared to an aircraft carrier because of its ability to carry many drones and weapons at the same time.

The Jiutian can carry up to six tons and has eight suspension points for air-to-air missiles, anti-ship missiles, guided bombs and kamikaze drones. Inside, it can carry over a hundred small drones, which are launched in large groups to neutralize air defenses.

The model was first shown publicly at the Zhuhai Air Show last year. The aircraft is being developed by the Aviation Industry Corporation of China and Guangzhou Haige Communications.

This is a long-range jet UAV: it can cover up to 7,000 kilometers at an altitude of up to 15,000 meters. The wingspan is 25 meters, the maximum take-off weight is 16 tons. In size, it is similar to the American RQ-4 Global Hawk and MQ-9 Reaper, but has additional strike capabilities.

Experts note that the large dimensions could make the Jiutian more noticeable in combat, which calls into question its effectiveness in real-world conditions. Therefore, before joining the Chinese armyʼs drone fleet, the device will undergo several more tests.

In November, CNN showed satellite images showing that more than 60% of 136 facilities associated with Chinaʼs missile forces were under construction or upgrade, with new towers, bunkers and mounds appearing, indicating weapons development.

