Children injured in shooting in Sumy. Suspect detained

On December 9, a man opened fire with a rifle at children in Sumy. There are injuries as a result.

This was reported by the Sumy region police and the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov.

According to the Regional Military Administration, six children were injured due to an adultʼs dangerous and irresponsible handling of a weapon.

Five children are in the hospital under medical supervision, one child is receiving outpatient treatment. There is no threat to their lives.

Police say four of the injured are between the ages of 13 and 16.

Police arrived at the scene and located an apartment from which they could have fired. After house-to-house searches and interviewing witnesses, they found a smooth-bore hunting rifle and a spent shell casing in the apartment of a 60-year-old man.

The man was detained. Law enforcement officers have opened a case under the article "Attempted intentional murder of two or more minors, committed in a manner dangerous to the lives of many people". The circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

