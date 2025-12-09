Politico has published a list of the most influential people in Europe 2026

The US President Donald Trump topped Politicoʼs list of "The Most Influential People in Europe 2026".

This is stated in the publicationʼs material.

It also notes that this year “no one has had more influence” in or on Europe than the US president. According to Politico, this conclusion violates one of the rules of the list, which traditionally includes only Europeans, but this time the publication made an exception.

“Trump’s shadow has so hung over European capitals that his decisions, or outbursts of anger, have changed everything from defense budgets to trade and domestic policy,” the article says.

In addition, the list included:

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen — "North Star";

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz — “The Unexciting Radical”;

French far-right leader Marie Le Pen — "War Horse";

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin — “Provocateur”;

British right-wing populist leader Nigel Farage — “Shadow Leader”;

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen — “Iron Hand”;

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte — “Sweet Talker”;

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Maloni — "Role Model";

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer — “The Gray Man”;

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban — “Headache”;

President of Finland Alexander Stubb — "Caddie";

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky — “Joker in the Deck”;

Head of European diplomacy Kaja Kallas — "Undiplomat";

French President Emmanuel Macron — "Wounded Rooster";

Polish President Karol Nawrocki — “The Other Pole”;

the head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) Semen Kryvonos.

Politico writes about Zelensky that he has faced a "huge challenge" domestically this year regarding corruption, and has also tried to improve relations with the United States after a February dispute in the White House.

"The Ukrainian president is used to playing defense. He will need all his adaptation skills to survive the next chapter," the article notes.

The publication writes about Putin that he "managed to throw Europe off balance" and make it clear that he is "the only person no one on the continent can ignore".

Regarding the NABU head Semen Kryvonos, Politico writes that he faces one of the most difficult tasks in a country at war — fighting an internal enemy.

“Critics feared that the investigation could weaken Ukraine at a delicate moment, but Kryvonos argues that the country is demonstrating the effectiveness of anti-corruption efforts despite the war,” the article says.

