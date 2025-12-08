The Cabinet of Ministers has temporarily changed the reservation procedure for employees of critical enterprises. What has changed?

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved changes to the Procedure for Reservation of Military Conscripts. They allow enterprises of the defense-industrial complex (DIC) to maintain their personnel potential.

This was reported by the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine.

Among the important innovations is the ability to reserve employees of defense industry enterprises for a period of 45 calendar days. During this period, the employee can eliminate violations of military accounting rules.

The Ministry of Economy says that such an innovation allows companies not to lose specialists during the settlement of formal procedures.

Additionally, businesses with confirmed critical status no longer need to wait 72 hours for submitted employee booking lists to be reviewed.

The Ministry of Digital Affairs adds that from now on, the processing time for reservation in "Diia" app will be up to 24 hours, not three days, as it is now.

There’s also no need to wait five days between employee cancellation requests. As soon as the previous request is processed, you can immediately submit the next one.

These simplifications will be in effect temporarily until February 1, 2026. After this date, the standard rules will return.

Before this decision, the European Business Association asked the Cabinet of Ministers to change the rules for re-reservation employees at critical enterprises. In particular, they proposed introducing a mechanism for continuous re-reservation.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.