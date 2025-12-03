Former top official of “Energoatom” and former Deputy Minister of Energy Yuriy Sheyk sent under house arrest

A court in Kyiv has sent former acting first vice president of “Energoatom” and former deputy minister of energy Yuriy Sheyk under 24-hour house arrest and ordered him to wear an electronic bracelet.

This is reported by Suspilne.

The term of arrest is 2 months, that is, until February 2, 2026.

Yuriy Sheyk was detained on December 2. The investigation believes that he artificially inflated the cost of the contract for compulsory civil liability insurance for nuclear damage by UAH 18.6 million.

In addition, one of the owners of the company with which the contract was concluded, PJSC "Life and Pension", has a Russian citizen among its shareholders — the president of the Russian company RESO.

The former “Energoatom” official is charged with misappropriation of property on a particularly large scale through abuse of office. The maximum penalty is 12 years in prison.

Yuriy Sheik himself denied his involvement in the schemes and stated that he signed the documents only at the final stage after they were approved by all relevant departments.

