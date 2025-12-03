Russians strike Kryvyi Rih and Nikopol. Two children among the injured (UPD)

On December 3, Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region. There are wounded children.

The head of the cityʼs Defense Council Oleksandr Vilkul reported on the shelling of Kryvyi Rih in the evening.

Previously, the occupiers had struck with an “Iskander-M” missile. According to the Regional Military Administration, two adults and a three-year-old girl were injured in the attack.

The State Emergency Service says four people were injured. High-rise buildings and garages were damaged in the city.

In addition, on the same day, Nikopol suffered from Russian drone and artillery attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk region. A 10-year-old girl and two women were injured there — all of them were hospitalized.

Two educational institutions, two gas stations, and private homes were damaged.

