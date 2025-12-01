The Russian Red Cross conducts military training for children, cooperates with propaganda structures, and works in occupied Ukrainian territories, but still receives money from international organizations.

FTM and Yle write about this.

In particular, some regional branches of the Red Cross have organized the “Zarnitsa 2.0” competition, where children from the age of eight are taught to use weapons, drones and perform military tasks.

In 2024, the organization received €6.5 million from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and €7 million from the International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC).

The Kremlin provides some of the funds to open new branches in the occupied territories and train volunteers and children. The Russian Red Cross also cooperates with the "Movement of the Firsts", which the EU has put on its sanctions list for Russifying Ukrainian children and raising them in a pro-Russian spirit.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets called this a violation of Red Cross principles and said that in this way children are effectively being prepared to participate in future wars. The IFRC, on the other hand, claims that this is simply “first aid training.”

According to Yle, Finland does not send money directly to Russia, but international structures continue to support the RFC, as funding goes through the IFRC and ICRC.

The Finnish Foreign Ministry says that they monitor the distribution of funds, but cannot guarantee that money from European budgets does not go to the Russian Federation indirectly.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.